UBS Group AG Buys 5,817 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 276,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $638.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Endeavour Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXK. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.70 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.