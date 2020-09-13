UBS Group AG Sells 5,488 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 113.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. First Community Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCBC shares. ValuEngine cut First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

In other First Community Bankshares news, President Gary R. Mills acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,305.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $183,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

