UBS Group AG Grows Position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) by 1,653.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of The9 worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The9 stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The9 Limited has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

