UBS Group AG Grows Position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) by 1,653.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of The9 worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The9 stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The9 Limited has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Get The9 alerts:

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.