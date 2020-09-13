UBS Group AG Grows Position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) by 1,653.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of The9 worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
The9 stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The9 Limited has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
