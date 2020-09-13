Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 62.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.52. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 30.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

