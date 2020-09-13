UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,347 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,813,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 819,603 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,367,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,062 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

