EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% during the first quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.97.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,341 shares in the company, valued at $830,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,340.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,237 shares of company stock valued at $95,697. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.