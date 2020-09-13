UBS Group AG Sells 2,924 Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 24.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marine Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marine Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $884,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPX opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Marine Products Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $587.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

