119,257 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of REI opened at $0.67 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.51.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

