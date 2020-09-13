Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,208,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of QSR opened at $54.51 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

