Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harmonic by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 226,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Harmonic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmonic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 302,803 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 273,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 57.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Harmonic Inc has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

