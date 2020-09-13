Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of C&F Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in C&F Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in C&F Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in C&F Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in C&F Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

C&F Financial stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. C&F Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $32.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

