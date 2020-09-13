Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Solid Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLDB. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $16,132,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

