5,199 Shares in Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Franklin Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 82.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Franklin Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

