1,355 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kadant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

