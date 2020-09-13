Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HTLD opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.