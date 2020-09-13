Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 50,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.07.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

