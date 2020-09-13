Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Rogers worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 78.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 3,473.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 936,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after buying an additional 444,102 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROG opened at $107.63 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $157.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average is $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $191.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.65 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

