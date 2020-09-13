Morgan Stanley Sells 53,220 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,220 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 93,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LCII. TheStreet upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CJS Securities lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCII stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $131.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.