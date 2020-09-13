Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603,496 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,781,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $4,046,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 86.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,021,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,762,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after buying an additional 732,995 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMY shares. ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of HMY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

