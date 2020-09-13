Morgan Stanley Sells 18,848 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,848 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.72% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNI. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 540.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 206,768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNI opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $49.39.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

