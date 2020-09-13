Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Aecom worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Aecom by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

ACM stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.