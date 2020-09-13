Morgan Stanley Buys 261,905 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,905 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTT. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in GTT Communications during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 129.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GTT Communications by 11.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 110,138 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in GTT Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GTT Communications by 367.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 88,664 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. GTT Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $343.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.