Morgan Stanley Sells 23,063 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 442.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after buying an additional 458,591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1,629.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 480,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 453,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 149,987 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 328,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 106,904 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,826,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.