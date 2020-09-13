Morgan Stanley Sells 332,127 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 332,127 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

