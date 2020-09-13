Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.72. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.43.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

