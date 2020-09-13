Morgan Stanley Sells 25,339 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of HD Supply worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HD Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HD Supply by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in HD Supply by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 67,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

