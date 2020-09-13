Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.56% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $152.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $178.10.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.