Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Share Price

News stories about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected NVIDIA’s analysis:

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.97.

NVDA stock opened at $486.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.33. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $303.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.