Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00. The stock traded as high as C$16.92 and last traded at C$16.82, with a volume of 264219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.49.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.25.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.21%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

