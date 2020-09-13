Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.67

News coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

