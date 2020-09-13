Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

Several research firms have recently commented on PFC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Petrofac from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, insider David Davies bought 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of £27,712 ($36,210.64) per share, with a total value of £76,374,272 ($99,796,513.79).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $489.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.07. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 460.30 ($6.01).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

