Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

Several research firms have recently commented on PFC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Petrofac from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, insider David Davies bought 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of £27,712 ($36,210.64) per share, with a total value of £76,374,272 ($99,796,513.79).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $489.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 160 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.07. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 460.30 ($6.01).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Analyst Recommendations for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Petrofac Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Petrofac Limited Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Target Price at $68.50
Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Target Price at $68.50
UBS Group AG Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
UBS Group AG Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Coca-Cola Co Receives $54.05 Average Target Price from Analysts
Coca-Cola Co Receives $54.05 Average Target Price from Analysts
VEON Ltd Receives $2.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages
VEON Ltd Receives $2.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Analysts Set Procter & Gamble Co Price Target at $133.67
Analysts Set Procter & Gamble Co Price Target at $133.67


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report