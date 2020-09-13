Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $68.50

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

RCL opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

