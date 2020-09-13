UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UBS Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,331,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,952,000 after acquiring an additional 867,055 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UBS Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UBS Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,686,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after acquiring an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in UBS Group by 210.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,955 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

