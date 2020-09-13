VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $2.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get VEON alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in VEON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652,059 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 81.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,304,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 36.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,637,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,729,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 460,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. VEON has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.