Analysts Set Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Price Target at $133.67

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average of $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

