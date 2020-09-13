Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of E stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ENI by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

