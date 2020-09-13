Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.81 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BFST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

BFST stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $312.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.