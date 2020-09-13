SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Receives $69.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Sunday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 823.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after buying an additional 2,244,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,805,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,268,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after buying an additional 327,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,371,000 after buying an additional 88,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLG opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

