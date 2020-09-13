Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $379.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,001,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $293.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.84 and a 200-day moving average of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

