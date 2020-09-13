SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $67.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

