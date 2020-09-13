U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $45.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.88.
USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.
Shares of USB opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.