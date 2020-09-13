U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $45.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of USB opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

