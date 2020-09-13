Analysts Set Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) PT at $20.00

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXFD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 575,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 436,087 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 319,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,325,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 626,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. Analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oxford Immunotec Global
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
