Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.97.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.