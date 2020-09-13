Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives $87.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

ASH stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ashland Global by 48,939.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after purchasing an additional 641,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ashland Global by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 601.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,403,000 after purchasing an additional 466,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $17,384,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

