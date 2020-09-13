Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives €82.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €82.06 ($96.54).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €55.39 ($65.16) on Thursday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.99.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

