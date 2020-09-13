Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $119.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,170 shares of company stock worth $2,858,850. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

