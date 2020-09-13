SVB Leerink Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $470.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $455.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.31.

TMO stock opened at $431.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $441.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 580,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after acquiring an additional 98,457 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 68,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

