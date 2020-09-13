Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $135.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

