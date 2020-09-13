Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

