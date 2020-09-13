Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 60.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTON. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Peloton during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

